'She was just a beautiful soul': Quilt made in honor of Franklin County deputy killed in crash

Franklin County Deputy Angela Kane died in September 2020 in a car crash. A quilt in her honor is hanging in the jail where she used to work.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been a little over a year and a half since Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Angela Kane died in a car crash.

Deputy Kane was 51 years old. She worked at the county’s main jail for more than 10 years and was beloved by her coworkers.

“I met her at our local quilt shop,” said Audrey Smathers, Kane’s friend of 12 years. “I liked her spirit, she was very fun and loving and she just, she lit up around when she went in.”

Deputy Kane died in a six-vehicle crash in September 2020 after a dump truck lost control and crossed the median. Deputy Kane was on her way to work.

“The bloodcurdling scream haunts me from my own voice,” Smathers said.

When grief ripped her open, she stitched a quilt to help with her grief. It took over 20 hours straight of work to make the quilt.

“Purple and green were Angie's favorite colors and these were fabric from her stash, from her actual quilting stash,” Smathers said. "it makes me smile and it makes my heart hurt at the same time. I smile because I feel she's here, my heart hurts because she's not."