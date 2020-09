The suspect does not have life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect in a pursuit was shot by a trooper around 3:30 Tuesday morning in Guernsey County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Nathan Dennis said the shooting happened on I-77 near mile marker 56, which is north of Cambridge.

What led to the pursuit has not been released.

The suspect's injuries are not life-threatening, Sgt. Dennis said.