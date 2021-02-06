Pursuit ends with suspect in custody following crash at 1-71 exit ramp in Delaware County

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting at a home following a pursuit that ended in a crash.

SUNBURY, Ohio — Police arrested a man suspected of shooting at a home on Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in a crash at the I-71 exit ramp in Sunbury.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started when a man called at around 10:28 a.m. to report someone had fired multiple shots into his Jackson Township home.

Minutes later, Franklin Township police located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop him. During the pursuit, the sheriff's office said the suspect side-swiped another vehicle, prompting the crash from I-71 North at State Route 36 in Delaware County.

The ramp to I-71 from US-36 and State Route 37 was temporarily closed but has since reopened. The suspect is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.