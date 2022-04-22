Puppy found inside Columbus dumpster adopted

The puppy was quickly adopted after being taken to the Franklin County Dog Shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The puppy who was found inside an east Columbus dumpster officially has a new home.

Last week, the puppy was found by Dave Carlson, an operator with the Columbus Department of Public Service, while servicing dumpsters at an apartment complex.

Carlson found the puppy struggling to get out of the trash and called his supervisor, Logan Seig.

Sieg came to the complex and rescued the puppy from the trash.

"It's shocking seeing a dog in the dumpster. It was upsetting to see someone just throw it in there and get rid of it like that," Sieg said.

The puppy was taken to the Franklin County Dog Shelter, where it was adopted. The people who adopted the puppy named it Duke.