Franklin County sheriff suspends public visitation at both corrections centers due to COVID surge

While private visitors will not be allowed at either facility, professional visitors will be admitted for no-contact visits.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is suspending public visitation at both corrections centers in response to what the sheriff says is a significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The suspension takes effect this coming Monday, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a statement Wednesday. Baldwin did not provide a potential time frame for lifting the suspension, but said, “I assure you our goal is to restore normal visitation at the first possible opportunity.”

While private visitors will not be allowed at either facility, Baldwin said professional visitors will be admitted for no-contact visits.

The suspension is in response to the continued rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in Franklin County. Statewide, health officials reported an additional 708 hospitalizations over the course of a 24-hour period on Tuesday.