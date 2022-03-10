What will Intel's impact be in Licking County when it comes to public safety?

Leaders in Licking County expect to hire more deputies and firefighters within the next decade due to the new Intel factories.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The landscape of Licking County is changing rapidly as the announcement of the Intel site has attracted several other businesses locate in the area.

With the growth comes the need for more public safety.

What was once a rural area, filled with golden fields, has turned into one of the biggest construction projects central Ohio has experienced.

“This growth in Licking County means more people are coming. That's a good thing. We like the creation of jobs, we like investment, we like opportunity in Licking County. We welcome the opportunity for new people to move to the region,” said Licking County Commissioner Tim Bubb.



Bubb predicts with the growth that was already happening, in addition to Intel and the other businesses coming to the area, Licking County will grow by 50,000 in the next five to 10 years. Bubb is also looking at the impact the growth will have on public safety.



“I think it's just smart government to take a look at regionalization in terms of fire and EMS. I think we are just on the tip of the iceberg of seeing more of that. Intel may force that decision on the Licking County Line,” Bubb said.



Dudley Wright is the Monroe Township Fire Chief, the department that covers the Intel area.



“As it builds out we will no doubt get a lot more calls for service. There will be a lot more demands for training,” Wright explained.



There are currently 18 full-time and about 10-15 part-time firefighters in his department. Staffing Wright says is low even before more construction.



“We have increased our plan review and inspection team already as we see more construction taking place, we have work site accidents and those kinds of things,” Wright said.



The township just received a grant from the state that will fund four more firefighter positions to help cover the 68 square miles. Dudley says that's just the beginning of their hiring.



“We have about 2500 emergency responses a year out of the two stations,” he said.

When asked what that will look like in five years, Wright responded, “We hear all kinds of numbers. No, we really don't. We are just planning and learning as much as we can.”

Dudley says he doesn't know yet how additional firefighters will be funded, whether it's through fire levies paid for by taxpayers or more grants.



“In my mind, there's no expectation that the current residential population will pay for massive staffing changes for Intel,” Wright said.



Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said he is in communication with Intel, and the Chandler and Hillsboro sites and plans on needed additional deputies.

Thorp said it's hard to know exactly how many deputies he will need to hire in the next five years. He adds his office will be working with state and local officials to minimize the extra costs for local taxpayers.

Bubb said taxpayers are likely going to foot the bill.

“Yes. It's possible the private companies help fund the equipment and stations to help provide the degree of protection they want on the site,” Bubb added.

Thorp explains his office is already looking to increasing staffing for the Intel areas in the next budget.

Bubb argues with more people moving to the county, the burden won't be so heavy on current taxpayers. He adds, it's worth it.