Providing meals to those in need still vital during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this season of giving, and during a pandemic no less, people need food and other necessities.

Local charities and organizations say they are seeing an increase in families asking for help this year amid the pandemic.

It is a time when people can look out for others, while still following health and safety guidelines.

“We are here with you and for you," said Malik Perkins, the public relations manager for the Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

“Our pantry has shifted to a drive-thru, no-touch model,” Perkins said.

“Our food distribution across 20 counties is up about 30% and roughly about 28% of our customers coming to us are coming to us for the first time ever,” Perkins said.

LifeCare Alliance, which operates Meals on Wheels, is another organization helping families.

LifeCare Alliance has shifted from providing one meal a day, to providing two.

“Half the service is the meal, the other half is checking on people that tell us we’re the only people they see on a weekly basis,” LifeCare Alliance CEO Chuck Gehring said.

Add on pandemic stress, financial strain and not being able to fully enjoy holiday traditions this year, it may be overwhelming for some.

Organizations are hoping to continue to bring smiles to their communities and make sure people feel comfortable and safe asking for help.

“Tthere is no reason to feel ashamed or embarrassed by being in need for food,” Perkins said.

Both Mid-Ohio Foodbank and LIfeCare Alliance are in need of volunteers too.