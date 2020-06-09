Riot declared as protesters march to Portland police East Precinct on the 100th night of protest

Portlanders have been protesting for 100 days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland enters its 100th night of protest, there are several demonstrations happening across the city.

Protests began 100 days ago following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 8 minutes.

The protests have been concentrated largely around different areas in downtown from the Federal Courthouse to the Police Association Building. On Saturday, protesters plan to march to the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct.

Night 100 of #BlackLivesMatter #PortlandProtests sees several hundred people at Ventura Park listening to speakers. The current speaker is about to read a poem. It's a good one. pic.twitter.com/bnPmtL7m3C — 🏳️‍🌈Andrew D. Jankowski🏳️‍🌈 (@AndrewJank) September 6, 2020

There was a direct action rally at 7 p.m. at Ventura Park. It was a sit-in and march for Black lives. There were speakers and a small concert before protesters began marching.

At around 9 p.m. protesters began marching to the East Precinct.

The group has formed at the eastern most part of Ventura Park and are now marching. They are heading west down Stark. pic.twitter.com/Y0NlIn0DWr — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) September 6, 2020

Portland police tweeted that it was making announcements over the loudspeaker to remind people to march on sidewalks and not block the street.

Reporter Cory Elia reported Molotov cocktails were being thrown. Shortly after media members on the scene said that Portland police had declared a riot and deployed tear gas.

A molotov cocktail was thrown pic.twitter.com/rCqQa6ydgm — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) September 6, 2020

Riot declared, gas used in Portland pic.twitter.com/dDEyyYVq35 — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) September 6, 2020

According to reporters at the scene, Oregon State deputies are there along with local law enforcement. Justin Yau reports that three petrol bombs have been thrown. In his Twitter video, you can see someone running with their feet on fire.

Three petrol bombs have just been thrown. At least one person is hit. OSP troopers on scene disperse demonstrators with impact munitions and Pepperball munitions. #PortlandProtests #PDXprotests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/QOoj1gtmIm — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) September 6, 2020

Reports of Molotov cocktails were also seen on Twitter by people at the scene.

At around 9:10 p.m. reporters said that most of the protesters had been dispersed from Stark Street and headed down a residential neighborhood street.

Several protesters have cleared the roadway https://t.co/GfjqlXkAfR pic.twitter.com/5dBwTlLOtH — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) September 6, 2020

At around 10:53 p.m. following the police dispersal on Stark Street, the crowd dwindled some but a couple hundred remained.

Reports of mass arrests in the street during the riot were reported by several journalists. Over an hour later members of the media were still seeing arrests being made.

More people are being detained tonight by Portland Police and Oregon State troopers.



Unclear if people are being brought here pic.twitter.com/qHhuHi919w — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) September 6, 2020

I’ve lost count of how many protesters have been brought to this random residential street in Portland to be loaded into paddy wagons.



One protester called out “I love you” to their partner pic.twitter.com/M6YaJACTLm — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) September 6, 2020

Waterfront Park

A vigil was held at Waterfront Park for the last 100 Black people who lost their lives to police brutality in the United States. The event began at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Lents Park

A Black Lives Matter protest was held from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Lents Park to mark the 100th day of protests in Portland.

Group setting up for the ‘100 Days 100 Nights. Black Lives Matter’ event at Lents Park today from 12-6p.@KGWNews pic.twitter.com/o1BGHxazOE — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) September 5, 2020

Black Lives Matter Caravan

This event is happening every Wednesday and Saturday in September. On Saturdays, the event begins at 2 p.m. and the cars leave at 2:30. On Saturday, September 5, the caravan left from Portland Community College.

On Friday night, during the protest, police declared an unlawful assembly.

The declaration was made at 11:45 p.m. Police had previously told protesters to leave the road outside the Portland Police Association (PPA) headquarters open or face the possibility of being arrested. Police also said demonstrators threw rocks, and water bottles at officers.