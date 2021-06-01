Congress has been evacuated and the certification of Electoral College votes has been halted.

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building and inside Senate chambers.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown, and police ordered evacuations of several buildings, and the certification of Electoral College votes was delayed. Members of Congress were escorted out of the room.

Outside, protesters could be heard chanting "this is our house" as they continued to clash with police in riot gear. Video footage shows pepper spray being deployed in multiple instances.

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

2:57 p.m.: Several Trump supporters climb on scaffolding outside Senate, banging on windows.

2:48 p.m.: Protesters breach Senate chambers, one is yelling "Trump won the election."

Inside House chamber right now pic.twitter.com/yOk1yWpnT7 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

2:46 p.m.: Barricades in front of Senate chamber door

2:38 p.m.: President Trump tweets asking protesters to support Capitol Police and stay peaceful.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

2:30 p.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7.

2:24 p.m.: Some form of gas set off inside chambers.

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

2:15 p.m.: Protesters breach the Capitol, outside the Senate chamber.

2:03 p.m.: Capitol Police ordered evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building.

2:00 p.m.: Protesters officially breach the steps of the Capitol

1:46 p.m.: Rep. Elaine Luria tweets that her office is evacuated due to reports of a pipe bomb and what sounded like gunshots.

1:20 p.m.: Senate members evacuated after Trump supporters swarm Capitol, certification of Electoral College votes was delayed

I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots. (1/2) — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) January 6, 2021

1:00 p.m.: Scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action.

12:50 p.m.: Protesters forcefully removing metal barriers meant to keep space between police and the crowds. Capitol Police officers in riot gear moved to the front of the crowd to hold the line.

Patriots facing off the Capitol Police after pushing through barricades at the United States capitol. #WashingtonDC #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/2VR7O3CWJe — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

This is going to get bad.

Patriots and Capitol Police continue to face off.

Look at all the blood on the ground.... #WashingtonDC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/28hodMm1aK — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

This is just straight up turning into a brawl between police and patriots.

Washington, DC #StopTheSteal #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/VZAAD0QZC7 — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

This is a breaking news update. We'll add more info as it becomes available.