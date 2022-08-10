'We're fighting back': Protestors in Columbus voice concerns on women's rights, lawmakers ahead of election

Twenty-four hours since the block of the heartbeat bill, protestors line the Statehouse making their voices heard.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 24 hours after a judge decided to permanently block the state’s near-total ban on abortion, activists were outside the Ohio Statehouse sharing their passionate pleas on both sides.

The group encouraged voters to take their views on abortion to the polls, as the deadline to register to vote looms.

“I want to say they're cautiously optimistic, but we know it's not over,” Jess Stein, one of the organizers of Saturday's women’s march, said.

Judge Christian Jenkins arguing that the heartbeat law violated the state’s constitution is a "huge win," Stein commented, adding that there is still a long way to go.

“They’re going to try other methods to take away the right to abortion and the right to choice,” Stein said.

The law, which was in effect for about three months, is now put on hold. This hold means that abortion is currently legal in Ohio for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Protestors say they are fighting to make sure candidates that reflect their views on abortion are elected in this year’s election.

“We're fighting back, that's the important thing, we're fighting back, which is very important to me," said Lori Mclain, who protested alongside her daughter, Summer. "I have two daughters, and I want to protect their rights."

The women’s rights protestors were met with pro-life activists who held graphic images of unborn children.

"We're here to just display what they're celebrating and that is they're celebrating the killing of innocent children," said Ava Frank with the organization, "Created Equal." “Our goal is still to make abortion unthinkable because laws don't change until people change.”

Earlier this week, pro-life activists met at Ohio’s first-ever March for Life at the Statehouse. They say they will continue to fight for lawmakers this election who will aim to pass the "Personhood Act," which would make abortion illegal from the point of conception.