Protesters gather in Columbus to call for justice for Jacob Blake

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Columbus on Sunday to demand social justice.

Organizers said a march was led downtown to stand in solidarity with Kenosha and to honor Jacob Blake.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers were responding to a domestic abuse call last Sunday when Sheskey shot Blake seven times in the back. Blake Sr. told reporters his son is heavily sedated but has regained consciousness.

The shooting left Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, paralyzed.

People started gathering at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday around 1 p.m.

Throughout the day, people chanted "Black lives matter" and held signs that read "No Justice, No Peace."

There were also a few people who attended the protest who were having conversations with law enforcement.