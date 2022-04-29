Prosecutors plan to retry former Columbus officer Andrew Mitchell for 2018 shooting death of 23-year-old woman

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to 10TV on Friday that Prosecutor Gary Tyak plans to retry Mitchell.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors plan to retry a former Columbus officer for the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman in 2018.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to 10TV on Friday that prosecutor Gary Tyak plans to retry Mitchell for the death of Donna Castleberry, who was fatally shot while sitting in Mitchell’s unmarked police vehicle.

A judge declared a mistrial in Mitchell's murder trial earlier this month after jurors failed to reach a verdict following three days of deliberation.

Mitchell was indicted on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in Castleberry's death. The night Castleberry was killed, Mitchell had picked her up during an alleged prostitution sting. He said he acted in self-defense after she stabbed him in the hand.

During the trial, jurors listened to a recording of Castleberry’s final moments, during which she could be heard saying, “Do not put your hands on me, no help!,” and “Please help me!.”

Prosecutors alleged it was Castleberry who was defending herself, pointing to the fact she was found shot in the back of Mitchell’s car while reportedly attempting to escape.

During the trial, jurors were not told that Mitchell was under investigation at the time of the shooting, and that he is facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million with Castleberry's family.