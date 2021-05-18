Prosecutor: 4 indicted for 'ongoing sexual abuse' in Athens County

Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said, "There was an absolute systematic failure in handling these accusations."

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — Four members of a family have been indicted on charges related to an "ongoing sexual abuse" case, according to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.

Blackburn said the sexual abuse investigation started when a now 18-year-old woman, who is alleged to be one of the victims, posted online about several allegations, including sexual assault.

Robert Bellar, 54, and Deborah Bellar, 49, husband and wife, are charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and two charges of endangering children, both third-degree felonies.

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Bellar and Deborah Bellar is in custody.

Josiah Bellar, 24, was indicted on three counts of rape, each first-degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies. Blackburn said the alleged incidents happened between 2011 and 2016.

Josiah's brother, 26-year-old Jonathan Bellar is charged with gross sexual imposition from an incident that happened between 2008 and 2016.

Blackburn said sexual abuse within the home was reported to the Athens County Children Services (ACCS) in February 2017, May 2018 and April 2020 but neither ACCS or the Athens County Child Advocacy Center took formal action.

10TV reached out to ACCS but has yet to hear back.

“There was an absolute systematic failure in handling these accusations," Blackburn said in a release.

"(The alleged victim) was turned away by authorities every time she tried to report the abuse," Blackburn said.

Blackburn said the alleged victim feared for her safety and left the state before she posted the allegations online.