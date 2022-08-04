Prosecution rests in murder trial of former Columbus vice office Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Donna Castleberry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The prosecution has rested in in the murder trial of a former Columbus vice squad officer accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old woman in 2018.

Andrew Mitchel is charged with murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Donna Castleberry.

Mitchell had picked up Castleberry as part of an alleged prostitution sting the night she was killed. Police said Mitchell fatally shot Castleberry after she stabbed him in the hand with a knife.

Columbus Police Sgt. John Gagnon was one of two officers who testified in court on Friday.

Gagnon, who oversaw the vice unit, was asked in court about how the unit operates. He explained that officers are not usually in uniform and don’t wear their badges while doing undercover operations.

On the day of Castleberry’s shooting death, Mitchell was in plain clothes and did not have his badge on him.

Gagnon testified that the vice unit had training on the use of force hours before the shooting happened. He added that the officer who led the training taught others about shooting until the threat is gone.

“If someone moved behind you, would you consider them more or less of a threat? More because I can’t see what they’re doing,” Gagnon said.

The defense has claimed Mitchell was acting in self-defense. But prosecutors say it was Castleberry who was acting in self-defense, adding she was in the back seat of the vehicle and attempting to get away when Mitchell shot her six times.

Earlier this week, jurors listened to an audio recording of Castleberry’s final moments, during which she can be heard saying, “Do not put your hands on me, no help!,” and “Please help me!.”

Another detective testified that Castleberry could have been the same woman who fought a detective the week prior. Detectives who investigated the shooting said two knives, a gun and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

Mitchell is also facing federal charges for allegedly forcing women to have sex with him under the threat of an arrest, pressuring others to cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he’d never had sex with prostitutes.

Last year, Columbus City Council approved a settlement of more than $1 million in Castleberry’s death.