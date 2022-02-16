Proposed bill would give Ohio judges authority to choose where juveniles serve time

A Xenia woman believes her brother would still be alive if he hadn't been moved to adult prison.

XENIA, Ohio — A Xenia woman believes her brother would still be alive today if he would have been allowed to serve his time in a juvenile detention center instead of adult prison.

Matthew Aalim was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to four years before he turned 18 years old.

In Ohio, a bindover law is when a juvenile turns 18 while serving time and is transferred to an adult prison.

When Matthew was convicted, he had no prior record and no one was injured during the incident. His sister, Natalie, says Matthew's life changed when he was sent to adult prison.

“He was fighting a lot. In juvenile he wasn't getting into as much trouble as he was when he went to prison," said Natalie. "There, he basically had to fight for his life. That's where he joined a gang for protection because there they just take advantage of young men."

Judges in Ohio don't have the discretion to determine if a child should remain in juvenile detention or prison. State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) wants to change that.

“If that judge determines that that child is better served in the juvenile system, our bill simply gives them the discretion to put them there,” said Stewart.

Stewart said his analysis of the situation shows a disturbing trend.

“In Cuyahoga county 30 percent of the population is Black. Ninety percent of the children bound over to adult prison are Black," said Stewart.

In Franklin and Hamilton counties, Stewart said 85 percent of children bound over are Black.

“As of today we have a one-size-fits-all policy for the state which takes away the judge’s discretion,” said Stewart.

According to Stewart, children sent to adult prison are 34 percent more likely to re-offend, 5 times more likely to be sexually assaulted and 36 times more likely to die by suicide.

“I think when we're faced with statistics of that kind, we have to look and say we can do better as a state,” said Stewart.

In the case of Natalie's brother, he did his time, left prison, and started working. Less than two years after his release, she said, he was murdered.

According to Natalie, Matthew was shot to death by gang members he met in prison but who he no longer wanted to have contact with.

“He didn't want that lifestyle,” she said.

Natalie believes, if Ohio had changed its juvenile bindover law, her brother would still be alive.

“I think he would still be here right now,” she said.