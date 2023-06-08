ProMusica Chamber Orchestra returns for summer concert series

The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will perform shows at the Alum Creek Park Amphitheater and Franklin Park Conservatory.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra returns to the stage this week for a free summer concert series.

The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra is a collective of nearly 40 musicians who come from all over the country to make beautiful music together here in central Ohio. As they near the start of their 45th season, the group will first assemble to serenade the crowds at Alum Creek Park and then at Franklin Park Conservatory.

“For all of these years, I think what we just really embraced is about bringing the joy of live music to people and giving everyone a real shared experience,” said Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica.

A major part of that experience is the concert’s location.

The series kicks off with a performance at the Alum Creek Park Amphitheater on Aug. 8 before returning to Franklin Park Conservatory on Aug. 10-11 with two different shows on two different nights.

“Together with the conservatory, we came up with this idea to present live music in this gorgeous space,” said Chen. “One of the most charming things is, as the sun begins to set, the lights in the Palm House begin to light up and that’s when you have this really magical experience.”

While Chen believes that all of ProMusica’s concerts are accessible to everyone and intended for folks from all walks of life, the Summer Music Series is especially designed to be a relaxed family event. This comes through in the outdoor setting, the preshow children’s activities and especially the events’ price tags – free.

“We encourage everybody to pack a picnic, bring your lawn chair, bring your blanket; come as you are,” said Chen. “This is our way to give back to the community.”