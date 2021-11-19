Prominent Columbus women share stories of hair discrimination

Angela Pace, Stephanie Hightower and Janelle Coleman sat down together to discuss the need for the Crown Act.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Representative Juanita Brent is among other lawmakers working to gain support behind House Bill 535, also known as the Crown Act.

The act would stop race-based hair discrimination in professional settings. Several states and cities including Columbus have passed the Crown Act to create a more inclusive workspace.

In recent years, natural hair movements have pushed more women and men of different ethnicities to wear natural styles instead of using chemicals.

Former 10TV anchor Angela Pace, Columbus Urban League President and CEO Stephanie Hightower and Vice President of Community Engagement and Diversity Inclusion at AEP Foundation Janelle Coleman sat down together to discuss the need for the Crown Act and how race-based hair discrimination has impacted their lives.