Priscilla Tyson to retire from Columbus City Council

She is retiring on Dec. 31, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Priscilla Tyson is retiring from Columbus City Council. She has been a councilmember since 2007 and announced Friday she is not seeking another term.

"Columbus is a special place, and I am humbled by the 14-plus years of civic, legislative service that you have entrusted to me. Our partnership has focused on maximizing job creation, economic development, safety, and a high quality of life for all Columbus residents," she said in an emailed statement.

She said she is the longest-serving woman on the council in the city's history.

In her statement, she wrote some of her highlights were increasing access to food, sponsoring housing and homelessness prevention programs and updating the Columbus Civil Rights Code "to protect people on the basis of age, disability, sex, gender identity or expression, familial status, and military status."

She also helped establish the Commission on Black Girls, which studies the quality of life of Black girls in central Ohio.

She served the City of Columbus for a total of 27 years, including working with the Civil Service Commission.

"She has been a staunch advocate for public health and worked tirelessly to end hunger and to protect the future of young people - most especially black girls. She has helped lead our city in good times, and through great challenges. She’s been a trusted partner, and I look forward to continuing to work together this year to ensure an equitable recovery and chart a brighter future for Columbus families," Mayor Ginther wrote in a statement.