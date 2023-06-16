Pride weekend begins in Columbus as security, safety remain top of mind

Stonewall Columbus is urging everyone to remain vigilant this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of people gathered at Goodale Park for the Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival and Resource Fair on Friday.

People were able to express themselves without any judgment.

"I'm very overjoyed but overwhelmed but in a great way," said Dezireah Williams.

She’s one of the coordinators of entertainment and a trans performer. Williams said this weekend is important for many people because of the vital resources and services it provides, as well as the safe space.

"This is needed. Pride is needed, not just for one day or one month but overall," Williams said.

While many are there to have fun, it doesn't erase the fear that comes along with the weekend.

In a safety notice, Stonewall Columbus is urging everyone to remain vigilant, saying there's unrest and concern after recent indicants involving extremist and domestic terrorist groups targeting the LGBTQ+ community and events.

“It scares me,” said Williams. “We're human. We're all human. We all have our lives to live. What you do is what you do. Because I choose to live the life I live, it shouldn't make you feel any less important. It shouldn't make you have any ill intents."

That’s why safety is top of mind this weekend especially.

"It's a lot of anxiety. It's a lot of trauma, trying to assimilate, trying to look over your shoulder at all times," said Ron Murray, who is on the board of trustees with Stonewall Columbus.

Murray said Stonewall and the city are working closely together to make sure this weekend is safe and inclusive for everyone.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police will be riding bikes, walking on foot and riding in cruisers along with the department's dialogue team.