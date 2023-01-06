Pride Month kicks off in Columbus with safety reminders

"We're working closely with local law enforcement, national law enforcement, and security forces to make sure they're monitoring threats ahead of the event."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For more than four decades, Stonewall Columbus has served central Ohio by working to uplift LGBTQ+ identities.

Officials with the organization spoke to 10TV on Thursday about the measures they're taking to keep its largest annual fundraiser, the Stonewall Pride Festival and March, safe. It comes amid a growing national backlash against LGBTQ+ rights and events.

The theme of this year's event is "Purpose. Passion. Power."

"Pride is an opportunity for community, for LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies and others interested in learning about queer identity, to take stock of the history," said Densil Porteous, executive director of Stonewall Columbus. "I think it's a time for celebration."

But you can't talk about celebrating without looking back at the fight it took to get to that point.

"We also need to acknowledge that pride is and is rooted in riots and is rooted in protests," said Dr. Ben Huelskamp, executive director of Loveboldly.

In the past year, we've reported a number of threats made against LGBTQ+ celebrations. In April, an apparent Nazi group showed up at a drag event in Franklinton. Stonewall is making sure people can celebrate openly.

"We're working closely with local law enforcement, national law enforcement, and security forces to make sure they're monitoring threats ahead of the event," Porteous said. "We believe we will have a wonderful, exciting, and safe festival and march this year."

