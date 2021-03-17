President Biden to visit Columbus Tuesday promoting health care and American Rescue Plan

The White House has not released specific information about where the stop will be in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Joe Biden is planning to visit Columbus on Tuesday, March 23 to highlight health care costs and the American Rescue Plan.

Biden's trip comes on the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law.

The White House has not released specific information about where the stop will be in Columbus.

The American Rescue Plan, which included a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, was recently signed by Biden. He promised 100 million stimulus checks will be given out in a 10-day period.