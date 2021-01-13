How to get your body ready for the COVID-19 vaccine

Medical experts agree that like other vaccinations including the flu, there can be mild symptoms after you get it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Medical experts are urging all of us to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes more widely available.

Experts agree that like other vaccinations including the flu, there can be mild symptoms after you get the COVID vaccine: pain at the injection site, tiredness, and headache.

All of those are considered normal or somewhat common.

It is important that you should talk with your health care provider especially if you have had to take Benadryl, a steroid, or use epinephrine.

Doctors who specialize in functional medicine are offering advice about action steps they said can help prepare your body for the vaccination.

Dr. Anup Kanodia, a clinical professor at The Ohio State University and runs a functional medicine practice, advised his patients to start as soon as possible.

“We can actually measure their immune system so when you get the vaccine it can actually do its job,” he said. Kanodia blogs on the topic and others here.

Dr. Kanodia said that we need to remember the body is like a car with an exhaust muffler that rids it of the "bad" stuff.

He said the liver, kidneys, and lymphatic system are the mufflers, our detox organs, and need to filter out the additives in some vaccines.

Dr. Kanodia recommended you work with your health care provider to ‘tune-up’ before you are vaccinated to make sure their immunity levels are good.

Dr. Kanodia suggested therapies including IV nutrition - so the body is ready to accept the vaccine, oxygen therapy - to bathe your cells in what they need to perform the best, and supplementation for the live and lymphatic system to assist with detoxing.