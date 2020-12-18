Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club closing after 40 years due to 'insurmountable losses' from pandemic shutdown

The club will remain open through the end of the year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club in northwest Columbus is closing after 40 years in business.

In a letter to members on Thursday, Marquee Club Group president Regan Koivisto wrote, "The devastating effects of Governor DeWine's mandatory shutdown in March and the continued singling out of gyms as being high risk for COVID spread have created insurmountable losses preventing us from continuing operations as a health and fitness club."

Gyms and fitness centers in Ohio were ordered to close in the spring to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

When those facilities were allowed to reopen in May, they had to follow regulations from the Ohio Department of Health including limiting capacity and regularly sanitizing equipment.

