‘Praying for his recovery’: In Chillicothe, hearts are heavy while lights are bright

Sgt. Eric Kocheran remains hospitalized after being shot on Thursday. His Chillicothe community is keeping him in their hearts as they carry out a local tradition.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sleigh bells ring from a festive horse-drawn carriage. Lights shine brighter as the sky turns dark. This is what it's supposed to sound and look like as Chillicothe kicks off the holiday season.

But this year feels different.

“It's terrible, it's absolutely terrible,” said Chillcothe resident Logan Lyon. “It just doesn't happen around here."

For many, it's tough to talk about.

"The whole community is praying for him and his family,” said Diane Click, another Chillicothe resident.

"It could have been a whole lot worse had he not stopped that shooter,” said resident Alice Ault.

Just over 24 hours ago, and steps from all of the shops, Sgt. Eric Kocheran from the Ross County Sheriff's Office was shot in a doorway of the law enforcement building. The suspect, Nicholas Mitchell, has since died.

"I'm sure that the whole town is praying for his recovery,” said Click.

Hearts are heavy on a night when lights are bright.

A longstanding tradition, unbreakable.

A community not allowing the festivities to be replaced by fear.