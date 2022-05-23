Prairie Lincoln Elementary closed Monday for reported SWAT standoff near school

As a precaution, a spokesperson with Southwestern City Schools said the elementary school would remain closed Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An elementary school in west Columbus is closed Monday in response to a nearby SWAT standoff.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team members are surrounding a home on Darbyhurst Road, roughly one block from Prairie Lincoln Elementary School, located at 4900 Amesbury Way.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department said a man is believed to be barricaded alone inside the home. As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, a spokesperson with Southwestern City Schools said the elementary school would remain closed Monday and staff are not to report to the building.