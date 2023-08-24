Amid heat and humidity, practices canceled for some student-athletes

LONDON, Ohio — Thursday feels like one of the hottest and most humid days of the season, and that’s why some student-athletes won't be suiting up as normal. Kyle Cutler, head football Coach and Assistant Principal at London High School said they closed their turf field Thursday afternoon to focus on safety.

"We've had to simplify our plan and our process,” he said. “It will be an interesting week but that's football and that's football in Ohio." Cutler said on hot days, the turf is even warmer. So the team has to get creative.

They take practice inside for chalk talk or find grass to practice where it's cooler.



"Most of today's age of student-athletes, that's all they've known is turf,” he said. “And when we grew up we had grass and it was actually cooler out there. So those old glory stories of 'I used to go in the heat and do all those things,' those were true alright, but the reality is we weren't all on turf so that experience and how that can affect a practice is something that's real."