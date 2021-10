The roadway is blocked on McGuffey road between Aberdeen Briarwood Avenues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McGuffey Road in North Linden is blocked after a single-vehicle car crash took down a power line early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 3:20 a.m., police said.

One person was taken to the hospital and is considered to be stable.