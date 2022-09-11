$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Columbus

Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus.

The winning ticket had 5/5 numbers correct, with the Powerplay.

Even if you weren't the big winner, it is still a good idea to check your tickets. The Ohio Lottery says there were 14,276 different winning tickets sold in the state with the varying prizes as listed below:

$2 million : 1 prize

$200 prize : 14 winners

$100 prize : 30 winners

$14 prize : 290 winners

$8 prize : 4,079

$7 prize : 732

$4 prize: 9,130

The winning Powerball numbers were 38, 42, 56, 68 and 69, with Powerball 4. The up-charge Powerplay option was 2.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated 193 million, which features a cash value of $105.3 million. The next Powerball lottery drawing will take place on Monday, Sept. 12.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

