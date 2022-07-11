Powerball vs. Election: Where is your focus?

Central Ohioans have a few things on their mind, the 2022 midterm elections and the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Off West Broad Street at Tommy’s Diner, no topic is off the table.

The pictures of those in political power that hang on the wall fall second to the dishes of the day. But, lately, the 8 million Ohioans expected to vote on Tuesday, are taking a back burner to a $1.9 billion jackpot.

But, if the rule is you can’t win if you don’t play, that could also be said for if you don’t vote you can’t complain.

“I’m irritated with the way things are going and if you want it to change the only way you can hope for a change is to vote,” Tom Abram, Jr. said.

Abram, Jr. sits at lunch with his dad who is 82 years old, and says he, too, will be voting, saying in recent years the government has given away too much.

“They want to give everything away and they want to take it away from people who work their butt off,” Tom Abram said. “We all work our butt off and I don’t like that.”

At Tommy’s Diner, its menu is just as diverse as the people who eat here.

“I think first and foremost I would start with just women’s rights,” Tyler Bletz said.

Bletz says his vote, Tuesday, for women’s and LGBTQ rights is his voice.

“Everyone kind of thinks ‘Well, what is my vote gonna do? I’m just one person’, or ‘Why should I speak up’,” he said. “But, you have to think about it in the form of masses.”

As for that other talker, those who walk life on both sides of the aisle say money is not what matters.

“I don’t like to waste my time,” Bletz said. .”We have a very short amount of time on Earth, I like to spend it doing things that are important like voting [and] not necessarily playing the lottery.”