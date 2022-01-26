Power restored to majority of central Ohio residents Wednesday

The outages came as temperatures dipped into the single digits.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power has been restored to a large number of central Ohio residents after an outage left thousands in the dark Wednesday morning.

Roughly 95 American Electric Power customers remain without power, according to a map on the utility company’s site. Of those outages, 50 are in Franklin County. That's down from the more than 1,500 customers AEP reported were without power earlier in the day.

A spokesperson with AEP confirmed the outage is due to an issue with the transmission system and crews are actively working to fix it.