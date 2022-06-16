x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Power mostly restored to residents in south Columbus neighborhood after car crashes into pole

While there were no reported injuries, nearly 870 customers in the area were without power. According to AEP Ohio, there are now 16 customers without power.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power has been restored to residents living in a south Columbus neighborhood after a car crashed into a pole Thursday morning. 

The crash happened in the 1100 block of East Markison Avenue near Lockbourne Road just after 6 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries from the crash.

Credit: WBNS-10TV

While there were no reported injuries, nearly 870 customers in the area were without power. According to AEP Ohio's website, there are now 16 customers without power as of 9:15 a.m.

Police did not provide information on what led to the crash. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

RELATED: Power restored for majority of Columbus AEP customers, more than 4K still without power

RELATED: PUCO: Ohio's utilities will conduct review of power outages and how to avoid in the future