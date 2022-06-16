Power mostly restored to residents in south Columbus neighborhood after car crashes into pole

While there were no reported injuries, nearly 870 customers in the area were without power. According to AEP Ohio, there are now 16 customers without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power has been restored to residents living in a south Columbus neighborhood after a car crashed into a pole Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of East Markison Avenue near Lockbourne Road just after 6 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries from the crash.

While there were no reported injuries, nearly 870 customers in the area were without power. According to AEP Ohio's website, there are now 16 customers without power as of 9:15 a.m.