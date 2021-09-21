Powell park vandalized with swastika; pool also damaged

Police are looking into if the damage at the pool and the swastika sign on the trail are connected as they occurred in the same proximity.

POWELL, Ohio — The Powell Pool was vandalized, according to a police report, and the park the pool is in was also damaged when a swastika was painted on a multi-use trail, a city spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to a police report, the pool was damaged sometime Friday into Saturday. When officers were called to the scene on Saturday, they noted a door to the pool was open and the building damaged.

In a statement posted to social media, the Olentangy Swim Association, which runs the pool, wrote, "We are saddened to share that our pool has been a victim of extreme vandalism over the weekend. We are working with the Powell police and the insurance company on the costly damage. Please keep an eye and ear out for anything and report it to the police department."

"We cannot release any more details at this time," the OSA wrote in the comments.

The trail is part of Adventure Park.

A spokesperson for the city, Megan Canavan, said police are looking into if the damage at the pool and the swastika sign on the trail are connected as they occurred in the same proximity. The police report for the trail incident was not immediately available.