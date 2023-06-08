Powell mother shares ride to recovery to inspire others

Rachael Enright is proof that determination can help you adapt to the challenges life brings.

POWELL, Ohio — A Powell mom is getting ready to ride a bike again for the first time in months.

This weekend, Rachael Enright is traveling to New York City with her family. It's a trip that was supposed to happen in December.

It never happened because she woke up that morning and her health took a turn, landing her in the hospital for weeks.

Rachael had a bleeding vascular tumor, something less than 1% of people suffer from.

She thought she would never walk again.

But now, eight months later, she is traveling to New York and there she will ride on an adapted Peloton bike for an in-person class with her favorite instructor.

She explained what is has taken to get to this moment.

"Months of physical and occupational therapy. Every day I do a mile walk with my walker," she said.

Rachael is shared her message of how determination can help you adapt to the challenges life brings.

"You really can't take life for granted," she said. "You walk through life, you wake up every day, and you just expect to be able to get up and move and just be able to climb out of bed. Well, you know, that doesn't happen for everybody. So just [don't] take the simple things for granted. And also, you know, movement is medicine."

Rachael underwent several surgeries and spent weeks in the ICU.

Her family will be cheering her on - on her ride.