Powell man killed in head-on Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A Powell man is dead after crashing head-on with another vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on US 23 in Orange Township.

According to OSHP, 32-year-old Ryan Salvator was driving north on US 23 when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading southbound on the same road.

Salvator was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

OSHP said Salvator and the woman were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.