Powell family in need of matching stem cell donor for 5-month-old baby

Noah Ansari has been diagnosed with a rare blood disease called Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome.

A family in Powell is calling on people throughout central Ohio to help a 5-month-old boy overcome a life-threatening disease.

"I'm going to do everything I can to save him," Jessica Ansar said.

Noah Ansari has been diagnosed with a rare blood disease. Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome, or WAS, involves issues with Noah's platelets and his mother is hopeful his condition can be cured with a bone marrow transplant.

Through the Ansari family's encouragement for people locally to be tested to be the match for Noah, about 9,000 tests have been administered.

"I know everyone thinks their child is special, but Noah is just really special," Jessica said. "He's also already inspired so many people to join Be The Match and that could lead to many others getting the help they need to survive. Because Noah is bi-racial, his chances of finding a match drop significantly."

So far there has not been a match for Noah and doctors have told his family they would like to do a transplant this spring.

The next swab-testing event allowing anyone who chooses to help will be Saturday, Feb. 6 at Worthington Kilbourne High School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Jessica teaches in the Worthington School District and said her district's support throughout Noah's struggles has made the journey more hopeful.

She believes it is possible one of the people attending Saturday's drive-thru, no-touch swab event could be Noah's matching donor.

People between the ages of 18-44 are encouraged to attend the donor drive and are able to join the Be The Match donor program free of charge.