Increase in potholes leading to longer wait times for car repairs

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation have also been out in the calm weather trying to patch the roadways.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the City of Columbus, crews filled more than 5,000 potholes this weekend across the city.

With this increase in potholes, you run the risk of damaging your vehicle.



Alternative Auto Care, in Columbus, has noticed an uptick in calls due to the winter weather and potholes.

Chris Cozad, president of Alternative Auto Care, says that their schedule time has increased.

“If you hit a pothole fast enough, you could get away with just a flat tire but you can also knock your car out of alignment,” Cozad says.

Experts suggest that if you see physical damage, notice your car drives differently or hear a unique sound, it’s best to get the problem checked out.