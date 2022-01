The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and additional information was not immediately available.

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio - Both directions of United States Route 42 is closed near Price-Hilliards Road in Madison County due to a crash.

The crash happened before 6 p.m.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and additional information was not immediately available.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid the area.

The sheriff's office said drivers can use Lafayette Plain City Rd NE or Plain City Georgesville Rd NE as alternate routes.