The Ohio State Highway Patrol said minor injuries were sustained in the crash but the semi ended up on its side.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A portion of U.S. Route 23 is closed in Marion County on Wednesday due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi crashed near State Route 98, also known as the Waldo exit, around 11:30 a.m.

Both directions of the road are expected to remain closed until around 6:30 p.m. according to the Marion County Sheriff's office.