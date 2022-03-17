Portion of Spaghetti Warehouse roof collapses in downtown Columbus; no injuries reported

The collapse involved a structural portion of the building’s roof and ceiling, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a portion of the roof at a Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown Columbus collapsed on Thursday.

The collapse involved a structural portion of the building’s roof and ceiling, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said.

Fire crews responded to the restaurant, located at the corner of West Broad Street near COSI in downtown, and called the Columbus Building and Zoning Services Department for further assistance.

Martin said the building will remain closed until repairs can be made.