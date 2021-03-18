Pop-up clinic aims to vaccinate 12,000 at St. John Arena starting Thursday

The clinic will run for four days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger, Franklin County Public Health, and Columbus Public Health are partnering to host a pop-up clinic beginning Thursday, March 18.

The clinic will run for four days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Amy McCormick said the clinic is available to anyone who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

“Us putting on that vaccine clinic and providing that service to the community, but we’ve even branched out, we’re working with COTA and ODOT because our ultimate goal is that everyone has access,” McCormick said.

Those who are scheduled to receive their first shot at St. John Arena will be asked to return starting April 8 to receive their second vaccination.

McCormick said 60 staff members from Kroger will help to distribute the vaccinations with help from Ohio State.

As of March 16, appointments for the pop-up clinic were filled but McCormick said cancellations could happen and those hoping to get the vaccine should continue to monitor their website.

“There’s always flexing and movement in the schedule so as we see cancellations come about those appointments will go back into the portal,” McCormick said. “Anyone looking for a vaccine can visit Kroger's website or they can call the Kroger COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 1-866-211-5320 and the folks at the helpline will be able to get the latest information about vaccine eligibility or availability in your area.”

At the end of the four-day clinic, more than 12,000 people are expected to be vaccinated.