Politicians join abortion-rights rally in front of Ohio Statehouse

Sunday’s protests were hosted by the Ohio Democratic Party and joined by Democratic politicians who are encouraging voters to take their anger to the polls.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of protestors across the state gathered on the Ohio Statehouse lawn for the third day of protests.

Sunday’s protests were hosted by the Ohio Democratic Party and joined by Democratic politicians who are encouraging voters to take their anger to the polls.

"Friday was the culmination of a 50-year assault on our right to choose,” said Liz Walters of the Ohio Democratic Party. “In this moment, there are some choices that they can't take away from us. We can choose between despair and hope. We can choose between apathy and action.”

Choice was the theme of Sunday’s protests with protestors not only fighting for the right to let women choose but also for upset Ohioans to choose to take action.

Protestors came from as far as Cincinnati to stand beside their family protesting for the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“I'm a firm believer in all human rights, especially human rights with a daughter and a wife and I've participated in rallies like this a long time ago and didn't think I would have to do it again,” said Cinncinatti resident Matthew Murz.

For Charlina Hoswell, choice was something she spent 20 years in the military fighting for and now something that brings her to tears.

“I have five daughters and how do I tell them that this has all gone backwards? You know, they don't have the right to choose anything,” said Hoswell. “What do I tell my kids? That everything we fought for is [being] taken away?”

Sen.Sherrod Brown, Senate candidate Tim Ryan and Ohio Governor candidate Nan Whaley encouraged protestors to elect democratic leaders to reverse the court’s decision.

“Even no exceptions for incest, no exceptions for rape. If a 15-year-old girl gets raped and gets pregnant, she has no options other than to leave the state, and that's just wrong,” said Brown.

“The current bill they're considering bans in-vitro fertilization. These are extreme ideas,” said Whaley.