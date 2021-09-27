Policy now allows Columbus officers to have facial hair, visible tattoos

A Columbus police sergeant said the policy will help boost morale in the division.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hoping to bring in more recruits, boost morale and become more relatable to the community, Columbus police is allowing officers to have facial hair and visible tattoos.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant made several policy changes that relax rules for officers wearing hats, allowing tasteful visible tattoos and allows facial hair.

The policy has been in place since Aug. 6.

Kaitlyn Morales has been a Columbus police officer for five years. Morales said she loves her job because she gets to interact with all kinds of different people who she would never get to deal with if she wasn't an officer.

But what does she possibly love more than her job? Her dozens of tattoos.

“I have some that are super personal to me. Some that I just thought were pretty. I have a couple that I just thought would be funny,” Morales said describing her tattoos.

Up until now, Morales had to cover her tattoos up with a long-sleeve shirt or wear neoprene sleeves.

“I work the west side, particularly the Hilltop. When I say this, and I mean it literally, everyone and their mother has one. I think it makes me more relatable and approachable and gives us something to talk about,” Morales said.

“The reality is, the majority, of we'll say this generation, 18-50, facial hair is very common and tattoos are very common,” said Columbus Police Sergeant Brian Steel.

By not allowing tattoos and facial hair, Steel said the division is shutting the door on people who could potentially be police officers.

At a time when fewer are applying to become Columbus police officers, the goal is to attract more recruits.



“I feel like this will open doors to those who never considered law enforcement as a career,” Morales said.

“It's just the times we live in. Trends change, fashion changes. The division before, when we weren't changing with the times, it just shows with this new chief in place, we're changing with the times,” Steel said.

Steel and many others started growing their beards as soon as they could.

Steel said it won't make a difference on the crime rate, but that Chief Bryant's policy change could make a big difference for the department.

“It's a morale thing. That's all that is. It was a low-hanging fruit, she came into a department that was very low morale. This was one of the little things she can do to uptick the morale a little bit for rank and file,” Steel said.

Officers cannot have visible tattoos on their head, neck or hands.