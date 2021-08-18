Police: Woman stole prepaid Visa cards from Dollar General in south Columbus

The robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Dollar General in the 1500 block of Parsons Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of robbing a Dollar General in south Columbus.

Police say the suspect grabbed prepaid Visa cards, jumped over the counter, grabbed an employee and told them to load money onto the cards.

The woman then left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as being in her late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Photos of the suspect from the store's surveillance cameras are attached below.