Police: Woman shot in leg while lying in bed at northeast Columbus home

The woman was treated at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the right leg Friday night while lying in bed at her home in northeast Columbus.

Officers went to the 1800 block of Brentnell Avenue around 11:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

The victim told police she was lying in her bed when unknown suspects fired more than 30 shots at her home. One of the bullets hit her in the leg.

