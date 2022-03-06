Police: Woman 'intentionally' hit by car in west Columbus

It was apparent that the suspect vehicle struck and dragged the woman from Brehl Avenue to Union Avenue, police at the scene told 10TV.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition after police said she was "intentionally" hit by a car in west Columbus early Friday morning.

Just before 2:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Brehl and Sullivant avenues.

Arriving officers found the woman severely injured in an alley just west of Union Avenue. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was apparent that the suspect vehicle struck and dragged the woman from Brehl Avenue to Union Avenue, police at the scene told 10TV.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined that the woman was intentionally hit.

Police described the suspect as a small, white female driving a smaller gray vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect was heard screaming at the woman in the parking lot of a corner store.