Police: Woman hurt after shots fired into Franklinton apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a woman was hurt after she was shot in the shoulder inside a Franklinton apartment overnight.

According to police, officers went to the 1200 block of Sullivant Avenue on a reported shooting Friday around 12 a.m.

Officials said an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into an upstairs apartment. One of the bullets went through a wall and into a bedroom and hit the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries. Police have not given any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).