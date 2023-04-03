Police: Woman found dead in west Columbus, homicide investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in west Columbus on Monday.

Police said officers received a call about a woman who was found outside in the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue and did not appear to be breathing around 5:25 p.m.

Officers found the woman, who was unresponsive and suffering from an unknown injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating video and evidence that will assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.