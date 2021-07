The woman was found along the right shoulder around 4 p.m. Monday.

A section of Interstate 71 on the south side is closed after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers spotted a woman on the right shoulder of I-71 south just south of Greenlawn Ave. around 4 p.m.

Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.