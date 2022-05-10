Police: Woman fires weapon during altercation in downtown Columbus

Columbus police said officers were called to the intersection of High Street and Broad Street around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot being fired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman fired a weapon during an altercation in downtown Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus police said officers were called to the intersection of High Street and Broad Street around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a single shell casing lying in the southbound lanes of High Street. Officers did not find any witnesses to the shooting.

Surveillance video from the area appeared to show an argument between motorists.

The victims in the incident were later found by detectives. They told police they were driving south on High Street after installing parking signs.

The victims said an unknown man pulled alongside them, accusing them of cutting him off.

Police said an altercation ensued and a woman in the passenger seat of the man's got out of the car and fired one shot.

The victims told police they did not know if the gunshot was fired at them or into the air or ground.