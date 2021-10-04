Police: Woman dies after being run over by car in suspected road rage incident in southwest Columbus

The incident happened along Harrisburg Pike Friday evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead after being run over by a car in what police believe was a road rage incident in southwest Columbus.

Police said officers were called to the 1400 block of Harrisburg Pike, south of Eakin Road, just after 6:50 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, a woman was found and police said she had been run over by a car.

Police said she was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police said it is unclear if anyone was shot but the car that hit the woman had bullet holes in it.

That car and the people who were in the car have been located, police said.